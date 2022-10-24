Staff at a North Albury business have spoken of their "disgust" at people repeatedly dumping large quantities of unwanted items outside their shop.
Lisa Strauss and Cindy Lancaster said this was happening on a daily basis near the St Vincent de Paul store on Mate Street.
The women work next door at Albury Uniforms and Schoolwear and said they saw first-hand how people continually dropped off items on the street and in their own large skip bins.
Ms Strauss said what made this so unacceptable was the fact that everything dumped "just goes back into landfill".
"People seem to just ignore cameras and dump it wherever they want to," she said.
"Every time we've called Albury Council they've come and picked it up."
Ms Strauss said it was not just clothes being dumped.
"They put everything there. People just don't care, and it's disgusting," she said.
"What makes it worse is - the people dumping it don't have anywhere else to put it afterhours and then other people go through the bags and it goes everywhere."
Ms Lancaster said the council probably needed to do more about tackling the problem.
"When it rains, nothing is any good anyway, and it makes us feel uncomfortable," she said.
"We don't pick it up because we don't know what will be in it, but it's just horrible that none of this stuff can be used again because it's not getting dropped off to the appropriate places."
A spokesperson said the council worked with St Vincent de Paul to both collect and redistribute unwanted clothing.
Rather than dropping items off in front of the Mate Street store, the council urged residents to instead take their unwanted clothing and other household goods to the Albury Recycling Centre.
"We don't charge a fee for disposing of these items, but you do need to separate them and place them in the correct area," the spokesperson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But despite such recycling options being available, Ms Strauss said the problem still continued.
"It's frustrating because I've got to try to get through my gate (past the dumped goods)," she said.
"If the council had a hard waste pickup like they used to do it would be so much easier."
Ms Strauss said other unwanted items left outside included lounge suites and televisions.
"I had to get the landlord to put up a fence because I just got so much stuff," she said.
"People even put their rubbish in our skip bins, thinking it's going to charity."
Ms Strauss said the dumping happened mostly during after-hours and on the weekends.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.