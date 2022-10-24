The Border Mail
Ukraine Red Cross thanks Rotary Club of Belvoir-Wodonga for ambulance

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
October 24 2022 - 1:30am
An ambulance provided by a Border club will help a Ukrainian Red Cross group support people who are suffering in that country's conflict.

