An ambulance provided by a Border club will help a Ukrainian Red Cross group support people who are suffering in that country's conflict.
The Rotary Club of Belvoir-Wodonga's $25,000 donation to Aus Ukraine Aid allowed the latter to buy a second-hand ambulance in Poland, fit it out with medical equipment and drive it into Ukraine.
James Spenceley, of Aus Ukraine Aid, handed over the keys to Arkady Dabagyan of the Red Cross in Mykolaiv on October 14.
Mr Dabagyan thanked the Rotary club and said he was grateful for such support all the way from Australia.
"You are so far, but feel very close to us," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He described how ambulances were used wherever there was constant shelling "like right now, we have cars on duty".
"We really try to do everything we can to help the people who have suffered," Mr Dabagyan said.
"And we do it thanks to you.
"Thank you."
Rotary Club of Belvoir-Wodonga's Michael Shepanski said club members had wanted to help people in Ukraine after the Russian invasion and this proved to be a satisfying, practical project.
"It's an ambulance, we know what it does, we know it's going to save lives pretty much every day," he said.
"There's a lot of things that we do in Rotary that are good and nice, but to have something where we can say this is actually going to save human lives, that's pretty special."
Mr Shepanski, who leads the club's Ukraine assistance subcommittee, hoped the venture might encourage other organisations.
"I think the best possible outcome from this would be if other clubs or even businesses or even individuals were to think, 'That's a good idea, why don't we do that too?'," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.