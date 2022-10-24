A throng of Albury swimming talents have been exposed to the experience of an lifetime, set to shoot them off the blocks and into the upcoming season in style.
Over the course of a month, a group of Albury North-Lavington Swim Club (ANLSC) and Albury Swim Club (ASC) youngsters made use of elite facilities through recent visits to the Australian Institute of Sport.
ANLSC members Oscar Kreutzberger, Izzy Vandermeer, Lachlan Elgin and Sam and Alessandro Vaccaro, alongside ASC's Isabelle Rae and Sienna Toohey, were involved in the process as well as ANLSC coach Mitchell Brown, who said it was great exposure.
"They did a lot of skill work and low end based aerobic work - nothing that was hard work in a sense - everything was around making them more skilled, tidying up their underwater work, their dive starts and skills they can take back into their home programs," he said.
"It was a full performance centre, and they got to go into the testing pool which is worth about 30 million dollars which is pretty unreal."
All who made the trek to Canberra were able to tap into the full range of services made available to the nation's best in the water.
ASC president Damian Toohey - fahter of Sienna - said it holds the swimmers in good stead going forward.
"It's terrific for the kids, there are a couple of advantages to come out of it," he said.
"We have good coaches at the club...but the ability to go to the AIS is something else.
"They got to swim in the athletes pool over the top of mirrors - coaches were analysing their technique, it was all captured on video.
"It's just stuff we don't access to in Albury."
With the local season kicking off this weekend, the timing couldn't be more perfect.
"They trained with a lot of other kids who are at the same level or higher and it raised the expectations and standard," Brown said.
"It's definitely kicked them along a little bit and racing season starts this week for us, so I'm very excited to see how they go."
The visit to ASC was the feather in the cap for ASC members' Isabelle Rae and Sienna Toohey, who have enjoyed a stellar few weeks in the water.
The duo each took out gold medals in their 100m breast stroke events at the NSW Combined High Schools Sports finals, priming them for the upcoming season.
