Period architecture in central Albury

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Situated only three doors from Dean Street and Albury's beautiful Botanical Gardens, Hillmeads is the quintessential red brick, central Albury home.
"With stunning 1930s features including huge rooms, high ceilings, open fire places and period moldings and textures, this home may be the best example of the era," selling agent James Seymour said.
"Hillmeads also consists of a fully self-contained unit downstairs, perfect for AirBnB and/or short stay accommodation, with its own external access and entry."
Overall the home boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The upper level, or entry level, consist of the main suite with walk-in robe and ensuite, a huge second bedroom with walk-in dressing room and a third bedroom with built-in robes which could also be used as a study.
All bedrooms on this level are ensured privacy by beautiful plantation shutters.
Also on this level you will find the main bathroom, formal sitting room with gorgeous gas fireplace, kitchen with walk-in pantry and the huge open-plan living/dining, bathed in ample natural light from the oversized windows.
"Accessible from this level is the upstairs laundry and storage, as is the sundeck that leads, via stairs, to the huge back yard," James said.
The lower level is home to the fully self-contained unit with living/bedroom (the bed can be folded away creating more space), kitchen, laundry and full bathroom including spa bath.
Also downstairs there is ample storage under the home as well as the garden shed which is accessible from the side of the home.
The picture-perfect exterior of this home is framed by magnificent established gardens and lawn areas, on this large 911-square-metre central Albury allotment.
Car accommodation is via the double carport purpose built to be enclosed to a garage if desired.
"Hillmeads is such a beautiful example of the architecture that defines central Albury and with it being situated at the foot of Monument Hill and on the doorstep of Dean Street and the Botanical Gardens, this is the location your family will never want to leave," James said.
