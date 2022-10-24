The Border Mail
Man kicked unconscious during road rage incident at Table Top

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:50am, first published 12:44am
A man has been charged with kicking a person unconscious during a road rage incident on the Hume and Olympic highways.

