Thurgoona has welcomed back three premiership players to the kennel.
Luke Gerecke, Charlie Williams and Mark Haydon all return after a stint with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in a major boost to the Bulldogs returning as a finals force.
The trio followed premiership team-mate Lucas Mellier to the Hume league club after he was appointed coach of the Giants after their premiership triumph in 2019.
Dan Cleary who will coach the Bulldogs for a third season next year said the key signings will inject plenty of experience as they look to climb the ladder.
The Bulldogs finished seventh this year with a 9-9 record and two wins and percentage behind fifth-placed Barnawartha.
"It's always nice to get guys who have been part of the club's success back," Cleary said.
"They are obviously premiership players and proven performers in the Tallangatta league who boast plenty of experience."
Haydon is the oldest of the trio and boasts an impressive record at the kennel.
The key defender is a dual premiership premiership player and won the club's best and fairest a decade ago in 2012.
He is also the senior games record holder after having amassed 213 matches.
Gerecke is also a talented defender who emerged through the club's junior ranks and has played in all three senior flags in the club's history.
Williams is a tough as nails midfielder who also played in the club's two most recent flags in 2017 and 2019.
Cleary said all three players would have a huge impact both on and off the field.
"Mark is already held in the highest regard at the club and is the games record holder," he said.
"Being a former junior, Luke has spent most of his football career at Thurgoona and is regarded among the premier defenders in the competition.
"He certainly was when he headed to the Giants and I don't think much has changed in that regard.
"Charlie is a bit of a tough-nut and that hard-nosed midfielder that is worth their weight in gold in the Tallangatta league.
"By all accounts he enhanced his reputation while in the Hume league and we are really excited to welcome Charlie back."
Williams faces a delayed start to next season after being reported during the Giants' semi-final loss to Jindera.
He accepted a one-week set penalty for striking Bulldog Michael D'Arcy after being reported by the central umpire.
Cleary was hopeful of naming further signings in the coming weeks.
