Max Beattie leaving Wodonga Raiders to test himself in South Australia

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:45am
Wodonga Raiders' Max Beattie. Picture by Mark Jesser

Young gun Max Beattie is heading interstate to take his football to the next level.

