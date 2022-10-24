Young gun Max Beattie is heading interstate to take his football to the next level.
The 18-year-old shone for Wodonga Raiders this season and is now set to spread his wings.
"Max will try out in South Australia," Raiders coach Marc Almond said.
"We're really supportive of that.
"He's a great young kid and I love coaching him so we wish him all the best.
"When he comes back this way, he'll hopefully be better for the experience.
"Hopefully he goes there and proves what he can do and maybe there's bigger things in front of him."
Beattie was ranked in the league's top 10 for handballs this year and Almond can only see him improving further.
"I've been super impressed with Max," Almond said.
"I've been lucky enough to coach some really driven young men and there's not that many of them around any more who are driven as much as he is.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"He's really coachable and everything I put in front of him, he laps up.
"He listens really well, applies what you're trying to teach him and he's got a good work-rate.
"Once he gets a handles on all the extras he should be doing, and will do, he'll go to another level."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.