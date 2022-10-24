Bandiana soldier has verdict in barracks sex offence trial overturned

A Bandiana soldier convicted of sexually touching another soldier in her room has had the verdict quashed on appeal.
A fresh military trial will be held after issues were found with the conviction of Private Shadi Abdu Kantibye.
Kantibye and the woman had been undergoing initial employment training at the Army Logistic Training Centre at Bandiana in February 2020.
They both lived at the training centre barracks and had consensual sex on several occasions between February 11 and 21 of that year.
It had been alleged Kantibye entered the woman's room about 3.30am on February 23, uninvited, and climbed into bed with her.
It was alleged he sexually touched the woman for about 45 minutes before leaving when she refused to have sex.
Kantibye denied the allegations.
He was interviewed by service police on July 21 of 2020 and said he had been out at Paddy's in Albury with other trainees and returned to the base at 3.30am.
He said he remained outside the accommodation block with others and offered an alibi witness.
He again denied entering the woman's room during a second interview.
A trial was held before a Defence Force Magistrate on one count of an act of indecency.
The complainant told the trial the private had been let in to her room and touched her sexually.
The magistrate described Kantibye as "less than convincing".
IN OTHER NEWS
"I cannot say that I found the accused as impressive a witness as the complainant," he said.
Kantibye was convicted on December 10 last year and appealed the verdict.
The Defence Force Discipline Appeal Tribunal has overturned the verdict on legal grounds.
Three members of the tribunal found issues with a legal direction the magistrate gave himself, and noted he did not comply with the direction.
"The appellant was thereby deprived of a reasonable possibility of an acquittal, and thus a substantial miscarriage of justice occurred," the three members found.
A new trial will be held as a result.
The three members also raised concerns about a lack of supervision at the barracks.
"The participants and witnesses were trainees on their initial employment training," the trio said.
"They were, at least generally speaking, young soldiers, who had only just completed their recruit training at Kapooka.
"In the present case, adherence to traditional practices in respect of supervision of junior soldiers in their lines might well have averted any incident."
A date for the new trial remains unclear.
