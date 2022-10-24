The Border Mail
Bandiana soldier has verdict in barracks sex offence trial overturned

By Local News
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
A Bandiana soldier convicted of sexually touching another soldier in her room has had the verdict quashed on appeal.

