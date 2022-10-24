Traffic on the Hume Highway south of Holbrook was forced to slow to around 20 kilometres an hour and some vehicles reportedly slid off the road, after water flooded the south bound lanes.
About 30 centimetres of water washed over a roughly 50 metre long section of the highway at about 4pm on Saturday.
Motorist and former Holbrook resident Helen Melbourne said she'd never seen the highway flooded like that.
"There was just a heap of water on the road near Holbrook Seeds," she said.
"It was really deep, it was up to half way up my tyres.
"I was like 'someone should have a sign up', because I thought 'that's pretty dangerous'."
A picture of the flooding on social media showed a vehicle in the median strip between the north and south bound lanes and one netizen reported another vehicle had slipped off the road.
Police attended the scene, but no injuries were reported.
Ms Melbourne said it was lucky no one had died.
"It was quite hard, because you could see the water on the road, but you didn't understand the severity of it until you got closer and then of course you can't just slam your brakes on in the rain," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury Police detective chief inspector Mick Stoltenberg reminded drivers to be careful.
"The main message we're wanting to give to people is drive to the conditions, in particular don't drive through flood water," he said.
"The potential risks that come with it are that you lose your vehicle and worse case scenario, you lose your life, I can't put it any blunter than that."
Mr Stoltenberg couldn't put a figure on the number of wet road incidents that had occurred over the weekend, but said there was "a fair bit" going on.
"We've had issues with cars going off the road, or in different areas flood bound, right across the district," he said.
"There's been some people losing control, there's been accidents where cars have hit water or potholes.
"People just need to relax, take it easy, don't get angry and get to wherever they're wanting to go in one piece."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.