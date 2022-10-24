The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Driver on run after smashing Holden into parked utility in Lavington

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:35am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The white Holden utility crashed into the front of the parked Nissan Navara in Lavington on Sunday morning. Picture supplied.

A driver remains on the run after slamming a utility into a parked vehicle in Lavington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.