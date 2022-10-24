Driver on run after smashing Holden into parked utility in Lavington

A driver remains on the run after slamming a utility into a parked vehicle in Lavington.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Heathwood Avenue and Eden Street about 1am on Sunday following reports of the crash.
Police have been told a white Holden utility crashed into an unoccupied Nissan Navara head-on, causing significant damage to both vehicles.
Nobody was at the scene when police arrived.
It's alleged the Holden driver had fled the scene on foot following the crash, which caused the ute's airbags to deploy.
"The driver has been described as Caucasian in appearance, about 20-years-old, and had a beard," a police spokeswoman said yesterday.
Nobody has been charged over the collision and it is unclear if the Holden was a stolen vehicle.
Anyone with information can call the Albury station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
