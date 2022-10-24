The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Cheap shots do not win over decent people at election time

By Letters to the Editor
October 24 2022 - 11:00pm
One reader says she is a swinging voter open to being persuaded, as long as the conversation is respectful.

Avoid cheap shots this election

I am a swing voter and conduct a lot of research into policies and promises before I vote on election day. So far I only know of two candidates for this coming state election and am open to be convinced either way.

Local News

