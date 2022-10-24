YOUR SAY: Cheap shots do not win over decent people at election time

I am a swing voter and conduct a lot of research into policies and promises before I vote on election day. So far I only know of two candidates for this coming state election and am open to be convinced either way.
What I have found astonishing is the tendency to bully and insult anyone in public office. I ask your readers to show some dignity.
Whether or not a new representative is required for the constituents of Benambra is a matter for individuals to vote for what best meets their needs. Please respect our democracy. Followers, stop taking cheap shots without providing individuals the right of reply as per Glenn Wilson (October 19).
The current member has done amazing work over his tenure and achieved outstanding results with education, roads, mental health and sport - most in opposition.
The support of his office during bushfires and COVID would be difficult to match. Experience in any industry should not be discarded out of hand. I look forward to hearing from the Independent on how she intends to achieve results, without budget, without a cabinet position and without the contacts that years of experience and networking brings. I stand open to be persuaded but please do so with the appropriate regard, respect and decency.
Cheap shots do not win over decent people and it belittles and taints the brand of your preferred candidate. Slogans are easy, results are harder. My only question is How are you going to deliver?
Just to remind people that nature does not read the papers, listen to the media or billionaires who want to get richer but plods along serving up a variety of weather patterns. Nature is affected by many natural occurring events such as earthquakes, volcanoes, the elliptical rotation around the sun.
Notice recently the Victorian Premier and the Australian Prime Minister visited a flood region in a gas-guzzling helicopter which showed the amount of water in the river systems. Thought to promote their renewable credentials they would have driven in an electric car to get a clear picture of the real situation. The conditions of the roads were appalling before the floods, and many have now been made into Third World goat tracks.
Roads have a life and many regional roads have long passed that period and patching up with a lick of bitumen does not cut the mustard. My experience is we have a piece of bitumen between the potholes on many regional roads. The funding of regional roads needs to be increased dramatically and urgently, otherwise the cost to transport food stuffs to the city will have to increase. One thing I can assure you the weather each year will be different, and we have to be prepared for all eventualities.
