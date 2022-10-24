Police seek help to identify man after business smashed with bottle

Police are seeking help to identify a man who damaged an Albury business with a glass bottle.
Investigators released images of the suspect, which appeared to have taken by a security camera at Myer Centrepoint, following the incident.
He is depicted with two six-packs of Sol beer.
The man threw a glass bottle about 2.30pm on October 10, causing the damage.
Anyone who recognises the man can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.