The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police seek help to identify man after business smashed with bottle

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police seek help to identify man after business smashed with bottle

Police are seeking help to identify a man who damaged an Albury business with a glass bottle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.