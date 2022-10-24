Albury stock agent David Hill has set a new fundraising record for the Leukaemia Foundation after surpassing his $100,000 goal, and is relieved to have competed his 130-kilometre trek across the Riverina.
With donations still flowing, the fundraising total currently stands at $122,000. For a single fundraiser, this is a record-setting amount for the Leukaemia Foundation, Mr Hill said.
"It is an Australian record because $119,000 was the most ever raised for the Leukaemia Foundation.
"It is still going up, and can still donate for a couple of weeks. Its not finished yet."
Over three days Mr Hill walked from Albury to Wagga as part of a fundraiser in memory of his great niece Billie Grace Richards, who died suddenly one year ago.
Mr Hill said the story resonated deeply with the community and their support had been "incredible".
"It was a humbling experience. The support we got on the way was unbelievable from the general community and drivers," Mr Hill said.
"People stopped and pulled over to wish us the best, donating still and giving us cash."
Along the way, people joined him for parts of the journey, offering encouragement and a welcome distraction from the oppressive humidity and threatening rain.
"I had trained in the rain but not in the humidity," Mr Hill said.
"People said 'You'll give up after the first 10 minutes'' after the torrential rain we got at Lavington on the way out, then the humidity."
"It was very, very, very hot."
At times of emotional overwhelm, when Mr Hill was overcome by the grief or the prospect of a long road ahead, he said he listened to Angels by Robbie Williams, Billie Grace's favourite song.
"All the time, whenever I needed it," Mr Hill said.
"When I needed to find that extra five kilometres or to get to the next point, I just thought of her all the time."
It was the only song he listened to on his three-day, 130-kilometre fundraising walk.
"Nothing else, just one song. We were all thinking of Billie Grace. She was a little angel, she was."
Though he now looks forward to a few days' rest, sleep wasn't immediately available. Mr Hill said that after decades working as a stock agent, his body clock still woke him at 3am the following morning.
And with a few more weeks before the fundraiser finally closes, he is still hustling to increase the final total before handing it over to the Leukaemia Foundation next month.
He said local media outlets had been instrumental.
"They got the story out there, so that's what made life easy for me to raise the money in the end," Mr Hill said.
"In our first six weeks we raised $60,000, our last two weeks we raised $60,000. It is not finished yet."
