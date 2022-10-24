The Border Mail
New record reached by Albury stock agent's Leukaemia Foundation walk to Wagga

By Alice Gifford
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:01am, first published 1:54am
Albury stock agent David Hill has rallied his local and business communities to raise more than $120,000 in memory of his great niece, three-year-old Billie Grace Richards. Picture by Les Smith

Albury stock agent David Hill has set a new fundraising record for the Leukaemia Foundation after surpassing his $100,000 goal, and is relieved to have competed his 130-kilometre trek across the Riverina.

