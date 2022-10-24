An exhibition of large-scale glass artworks will offer multiple unique experiences to visitors as the pieces interact with seasonal light over its summer exhibition.
The five kiln-fired glass artworks installed in the foyer of the Murray Art Museum Albury is the gallery's fourth atrium commission.
Spence Messih's Minor Truths features glass, audio and text elements he says will offer a different experience each visit.
"The nature of working with glass and light, on sunny days the light might strike it at different angles and the glass could be on the wall or on the floor or on each other,"
"There are some quirks in the work for people who visit multiple times. I hope they will notice different things when they come back."
"I even notice things I didn't notice in the works and I've been with them for five months."
His work has also been exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Artspace in Sydney, the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art and Auto Italia in London.
Curator Michael Moran said the responses from audiences to Messih's previous work with the gallery, and his considerable following from Wagga and Canberra glass art institutions, gave him confidence the atrium commission would be appreciated by MAMA audiences.
"It's something we know with a fair amount of certainty, which is rare when you're commissioning new work," Mr Moran said.
"The responses we got from our audiences in 2019 were just so positive."
Through repeated visits and multiple vantage points, Messih said he considered the way light would interact with the installation, and what it would offer the gallery's youngest visitors.
"It is nice thinking about what kids can get out of it," Messih said.
"I want them to see what they recognise and see the difference between what their friend who is next to them, to know that there are differences of opinion or differences of perception or experience."
"It is for everybody," he said.
