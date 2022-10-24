Corowa-Rutherglen's head of football says more must be done to protect non-finalists in the wake of gun ruck Isaac Muller's move to Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Border Mail revealed last Saturday the Ovens and Murray rep had left battling Wodonga Raiders to join the perennial finalists on a three-year deal.
The issue has reignited debate and while Craig Spencer has nothing against Albury, he claims more must be done for bottom five outfits.
"When a club like Albury recruits an Isaac Muller, there should be extra points attached," he declared.
"Isaac will come across as a four-pointer, but I think he should be a six."
Six is the maximum points a player can carry in the O and M, which is generally a player straight from the AFL with no junior connections to his new club.
"The salary cap isn't working, so the only hope for the bottom five clubs to climb the ladder is the points system and we simply have to have that equalisation."
