The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Corowa-Rutherglen official Craig Spencer says Isaac Muller a 'six-pointer'

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:32am, first published 2:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Muller watched Albury's first semi-final loss to Rovers last month.

Corowa-Rutherglen's head of football says more must be done to protect non-finalists in the wake of gun ruck Isaac Muller's move to Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.