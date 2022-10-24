Health service too slow to act on lobbying, say former board member

FORMER Albury Wodonga Health board member Anna Speedie believes a lack of political savviness has hindered the funding fight for a new Border hospital.
The ex-Wodonga mayor's comments came amid claims the Victorian government has gagged health professionals from speaking about hospital woes with a Border specialist stating he and others had been "muzzled".
Ms Speedie said she has great respect for Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke but believes that role requires someone willing to voice concerns fearlessly.
"The chair really needs to show political savvy and to stand up in the media and articulate the facts and call the stakeholders to the table," Ms Speedie said.
"That should have been done two years ago and if it had happened then it would have lined up with the political cycle."
Ms Speedie was referring to having a business case for a new hospital to spruik with politicians to land commitments in the lead-in to federal, Victorian and NSW elections from last May to March.
She said upon joining the board in 2020 she had pushed for a political lobbying strategy to demonstrate to governments the clinical risks, high emergency attendance and stretched patient loads but it had been rejected due to a "lack of understanding".
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Speedie said there had been a failure to pull together and put material to politicians and "use that community voice and the clinicians".
She said the need for a new hospital was being discussed when she became a Wodonga councillor in 2005.
On Monday, Mr Burke referred The Border Mail to Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby.
"The provision of world-class healthcare, closer to home, is the united vision of the AWH board, management and clinicians," Mr Appleby said.
"The AWH board continues to work with both Victorian and NSW departments regarding the needs of our region."
Meanwhile, Border kidney specialist David Rutherford took to Twitter at the weekend to vent.
"Deeply felt frustration that we can't even tell our community the truth about Albury Wodonga Health," Dr Rutherford tweeted.
"I and other colleagues have been muzzled for ages."
Dr Rutherford's words were linked to a Sunday Age newspaper column, written by Melbourne radio host Neil Mitchell, calling for the government to allow medicos to speak freely about the hospital system.
Dr Rutherford said on Monday he could not speak to The Border Mail.
Mr Appleby said: "All Albury Wodonga Health staff must abide by the code of conduct for Victorian public sector employees, and this includes during the caretaker period.
"It is a requirement of the code that we remain apolitical at all times."
Under the code, public servants are only able to publicly comment when "specifically authorised to do so in relation to their duties, a public sector body, or government policies and programs".
"When making a comment in a private capacity, public sector employees ensure their comments are not related to any government activity that they are involved in or connected with as a public sector employee and make it clear they are expressing their own view," the code states.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.