The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Past board member of Albury Wodonga Health criticises leadership for not lobbying soon enough for new hospital

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
October 24 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health service too slow to act on lobbying, say former board member

FORMER Albury Wodonga Health board member Anna Speedie believes a lack of political savviness has hindered the funding fight for a new Border hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.