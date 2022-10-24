Mum charged with assault after confronting girl, 13, over cyberbullying

A mother who confronted a 13-year-old girl who had been cyberbullying her daughter has admitted to an assault charge, and told a court the behaviour was completely out of character.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday heard the woman had attended the victim's home on October 4 last year.
She banged loudly at the front entrance and the victim went to the door, which the mother grabbed opened with force.
She grabbed the victim's phone and asked if her parents were home and walked away when told they weren't.
The victim and a witness both asked for the phone to be returned but the mother left, and drove towards the Wangaratta Police Station.
She returned to the victim's home and threw the phone back over a fence, and returned to the police station.
She spoke of messages her daughter had received and was arrested and cautioned.
IN OTHER NEWS
The 35-year-old woman predominantly made a no-comment interview, but made some admissions.
"I didn't lay a hand on her ... she was cyberbullying my daughter," the woman said.
The mum also admitted to throwing the phone back over a fence and said her daughter, who was the same age as the victim, was suicidal.
"This is completely out of character for me," the woman told magistrate Peter Mithen on Monday.
She said she had been in a car crash before the incident and had a syndrome which caused erratic behaviour.
"I've never done anything like this before in my life," the woman said.
The court heard her daughter had been admitted to an adolescent mental health unit amid self harm concerns.
She said her daughter was still fearful of the victim given the nature of the messages sent to her.
Mr Mithen placed the woman on a good behaviour bond for unlawful assault.
He took into account that the woman was of previous good character.
"If you learn from it and approach police, rather than taking matters into your own hands, it would be much better," Mr Mithen said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.