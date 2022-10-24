Rising stars at Murray High School are about to take another significant step on their sporting journey.
These 10 young people, identified by the school as potential state or national representatives of the future, are about to embark on a six-week program of strength and conditioning with Tim Madden Performance.
Sienna Curphy, Calais Churches, Jayden McGrath (football), Tyler Waslander, Syahirah Mohd Rizam (soccer), Jaidyn-Bree Tschirpig, Noah Hay (cricket), Mikaia Gemmell (basketball), Jayden McGregor (athletics/football) and Ella Semple (gymnastics/touch) will be put through 90-minute sessions covering training, assessment and educational material - starting on Wednesday.
The students are in Years 8, 9 and 10 at the Lavington-based school.
"This is something that's very unique to our school in promoting pathways for our young athletes," teacher Matthew Hogan said.
"They come out of the classroom and a third party provides the training and support to develop the students.
"We've tried to expose the students to a variety of elements that a professional athlete would encounter.
"We're putting them into a training environment which they wouldn't otherwise be able to access."
The sessions, which run from 1.30-3pm, are paid for by the school.
"The opportunity to train in this specific manner will not only further develop confidence in the chosen sport but has the ability to positively impact student performance in the classroom as well," Hogan said.
