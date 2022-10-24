The Border Mail
Gab Goldsworthy wins Lavington Panthers' best and fairest

By Steve Tervet
October 24 2022 - 6:00am
Gab Goldsworthy had a superb season for the Lavington Panthers.

Gab Goldsworthy has added a club best and fairest to the premiership she won with Lavington this season.

