Gab Goldsworthy has added a club best and fairest to the premiership she won with Lavington this season.
Goldsworthy received the award at the club's presentation on Friday to cap off a hugely impressive year.
"She's an absolute gem," Panthers coach Scott Curphey said.
"She's a great team player and it's a very well-deserved award for her efforts this year.
"She's a gun player for us, consistent drive, gets a lot of the football and she's just a joy to have around the club.
"She loves it when it gets hard, so that's why she ended up getting that award."
Sam Creasy was runner-up to Goldsworthy.
"It was a massive year for Sam," Curphey said.
"She consolidated herself as our premier centre half-back, she defends really well and she's strong over the footy.
"She doesn't like being beaten so she puts in all the time, which is fantastic."
Lavington were premiers in all three grades this year.
