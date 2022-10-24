A FRESH primary school at Leneva will be open to pupils in 2026, the Victorian government has forecast.
On Monday, Premier Daniel Andrews flagged it as one of 25 new schools to be built in Victoria in coming years.
However, Benambra MP Bill Tilley noted those pupils "would have to travel across three school catchments to get to Leneva".
"There needs to be a school in that Killara growth corridor too," he said.
"Looking further out you have Kiewa Valley Primary School that is also bulging under the number of new students from the growth at Kiewa and Tangambalanga."
Meanwhile, Mr Tilley and fellow Liberal MP Wendy Lovell have queried Benambra Independent candidate Jacqui Hawkins saying she was not part of the Teals when her volunteers attended an election tactics session linked to that movement.
"Ms Hawkins may be a local dressed in yellow but she is dancing to the Teal party's tune," Ms Lovell said.
Mr Tilley said the meeting, overseen by Rob Baillieu, the son of former Victorian Liberal premier Ted Baillieu who was involved in the successful campaign of federal Teal Independent Monique Ryan, was about "how to dupe the electorate, use organised letter writing teams to attack opponents rather than use their own hand, manipulate Climate 200 polling to look like a legitimate voter poll and how to twist messages on social media if caught out doing something illegal".
"All of that has happened in the past week," Mr Tilley claimed.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Country people take you at your word, when I say something, it doesn't need to be justified, deflected or clarified."
Ms Hawkins said her volunteers had been invited to an "open gathering" with those with similar values and likened it to being involved in the Community Independents Project whose founders include former Indi Independent Cathy McGowan.
"We know there will be attempts to try and paint this campaign as being other than the community-driven campaign it is," Ms Hawkins said.
"We know it won't get traction here because we know it's a distraction to things that matter to our community, things such as childcare and the need for a new hospital."
In a message to her Twitter followers, Ms Hawkins distanced herself from the Teal brand by writing yellow in upper case.
"Feel confident in everything the YELLOW of this campaign symbolises - its unique Benambra flavour, and its optimism, happiness and joy!" she wrote.
