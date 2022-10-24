Football fraud case on hold as police continue to investigate treasurer

A hearing over the alleged fraud of a Hume League football club has been put on hold as police continue to investigate allegations against the charged man.
Bradley James Tyrell was last year charged with obtaining more than $184,000 from the Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants over nearly three years while treasurer.
A three-day hearing on 44 counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception, and a count of attempting to obtain financial advantage by deception, was to be held in Albury Local Court next Monday.
The hearing has been moved to December 5 as police confirm further investigations against Tyrell.
The accountant's lawyer, Mark Cronin, has previously said his client strenuously denies the charges.
