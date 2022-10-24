The Border Mail
Football fraud case on hold as police continue to investigate treasurer

By Local News
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:30am
Brad Tyrell continues to be investigated.

A hearing over the alleged fraud of a Hume League football club has been put on hold as police continue to investigate allegations against the charged man.

