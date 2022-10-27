The first Burrumbuttock Flower Show in five years will have more on display than just colourful blossoms.
The show was not held the past five years due to COVID-19 and before that drought, but this Sunday from 9.30am the community will be in full bloom, as residents show off what they've grown, cooked and collected.
Show secretary Marion Vile said the show was building on previous years, by adding face painting, a balloon maker and musicians on top of the traditional flower exhibition and open garden.
"Syd Churcher, he's a local fellow who collects vintage machinery and all sorts of old things...he's going to bring up his old 1928 rugby truck," she said.
"This is nearly 100 years old, this truck and it's decked out as sort of a mobile blacksmith.
"He's also got a vintage collection of gardening equipment, so things like a whole selection of old secateurs, old spraying set ups, old spades, shovels all sorts of things."
Ms Vile encouraged the community to participate and enter their own blooms, baking or art and craft creations into the competition.
"People have been rather disconnected since the COVID pandemic and it's a chance for the community to get together and do something that brings joy to people," she said.
In previous years the event has attracted up to 600 people, but this year's show has free entry, so Ms Vile is hoping a similar number of people, if not more, will turn out.
The show is in it's 23rd year.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
