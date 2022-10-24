The Border's biggest golf event is on track to finally end its three-year absence this week.
The three-day NSW Senior Open will be held at Thurgoona Country Club Resort, starting Friday.
The richest event on the senior tour made its Border debut in 2017 and proved enormously successful in the first three years.
However, it couldn't be hosted the past two seasons, due to COVID.
The region's wet weather has been a concern, but Golf NSW chief operating officer Graeme Phillipson spent yesterday on the course in setting up for the $120,000 tournament.
More rain is forecast, particularly Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday.
"As soon as we announced the tournament was back, we had enquiries from everywhere, even a couple of players who were ready to travel from North America," Phillipson suggested.
A handful of Australia's finest names, including Peter Senior, will contest the titles.
