Poppy O'Keeffe is set to don the green and gold of Australia, named in the final 24-player squad for the Junior Matildas.
The Wangaratta teenager was listed in the group announced on Monday to suit up for Australia against the U-15 Women's Korea Republic.
O'Keeffe, 14, will be a part of the three-match series held from October 30-November 4 at Kingscliff and Broadbeach.
And rest assured, it's a sublime chance for the youngster to showcase her talents.
The Football Victoria NTC midfielder - and former Murray United junior - has enjoyed a steady progression in her career of late, and now being a part of the under-17 Matildas group is another leap she'll look to take in her stride.
In throwing on the boots for Australia next week, O'Keeffe will be chasing a spot to play in the 2024 AFC under-17 Women's Asian Cup.
With round one qualifier held in April next year, the games against Korea Republic is the Galen Catholic College students' bets chance to impress coach Rae Dower and remain on the national radar with some major tournaments on the horizon.
