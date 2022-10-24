The Border Mail
Wangaratta teenager Poppy O'Keeffe named in 24-player Junior Matildas squad

By Liam Nash
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:24am, first published 4:36am
At just 14, Poppy O'Keeffe has made the Junior Matildas' final squad. Picture by Ash Smith

Poppy O'Keeffe is set to don the green and gold of Australia, named in the final 24-player squad for the Junior Matildas.

