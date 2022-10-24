The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lavington signs young gun Ewan Mackinlay in first key signing of the off-season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 24 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ewan Mackinlay

Lavington has secured the prized signature of Holbrook young gun Ewan Mackinlay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.