Lavington has secured the prized signature of Holbrook young gun Ewan Mackinlay.
Mackinlay played predominantly for the Murray Bushrangers this season before returning to his junior club to be a part of the Brookers drought breaking flag victory over Osborne.
The talented teenager also played three matches for Essendon in the VFL when free of Bushranger commitments.
Panthers coach Adam Schneider said Mackinlay had caught his eye during the recent grand final.
"We are excited to welcome Ewan who obviously is a talented player," Schneider said.
"Ewan played for the Bushrangers as well as VFL for Essendon and just won a flag for Holbrook.
"I went out to Walbundrie to watch him and he impressed me a lot.
"He has got that outside speed and ability to break the lines and is exactly the sort of player we need to take that next step forward.
"It will be exciting to see what he can add to the group - that's for sure."
Mackinlay is the Panthers' first key signing of the off-season.
His cousin, Andrew, played in the Panthers' most recent flag in 2019 before returning to the Brookers this season.
The Panthers were relatively quiet on the recruiting front this year after Schneider wasn't appointed coach until late in the off-season in early November.
However, Panther officials are optimistic the lure of playing under Schneider and his extensive contact list will help the club attract several high-profile signings for next year.
Schneider was keeping his cards close to his chest when quizzed if he was close to announcing any further signings.
"We have got a few signings on the hook but you never know until they sign on the dotted line," he said.
"You never get ahead of yourself in regards to recruiting, that's one thing I've learnt pretty quickly."
