Ely Smith has signed with SANFL club South Adelaide.
The former Yarrawonga junior was delisted by Brisbane last month.
Albury premiership player Zach Sproule also recently signed with South Adelaide after being delisted by GWS Giants.
Smith was drafted to the Lions with pick 21 in the 2018 National Draft.
He was named emergency on several occasions but failed to make his AFL debut after spending four years at the elite level.
The 22-year-old averaged 20.1 disposals, three clearances, 3.4 marks and 3.8 inside 50s per game at VFL level.
Smith was looking forward to a new challenge.
"I'm looking forward to playing a full season of football and forming great relationships with my team mates and really enjoy where I am," Smith said on the club's website.
"I think I can add a bigger body who can win clearances and provide the ball to the outside players.
"Getting through the whole year injury free, playing the best footy I possibly can and getting some success with the team are my key goals for the year.
"One of the things I noticed was how welcoming everyone at the club was including coaching staff, management staff and players. It just felt right."
