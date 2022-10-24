The Border Mail
Ely Smith signs with South Adelaide after being delisted by Brisbane

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated October 24 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
Ely Smith recently joined South Adelaide after being delisted from Brisbane.

Ely Smith has signed with SANFL club South Adelaide.

