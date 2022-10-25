ALMOND GOES NUTS: Raiders coach takes swipe at Albury and Muller

Furious Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond has taken a swipe at Albury's recruiting policy and 'consistently handpicking the best players from rival clubs' in the wake of Isaac Muller's defection to Albury.
The Tigers confirmed one of the worst kept secrets of the off-season last week after announcing Muller had joined the league powerhouse on a three-year deal.
Despite the speculation that Muller was poised to join his third O&M club in four seasons, Almond said he was still shocked when the recent winner of Raiders' best and fairest informed him of his decision.
"As much as there was speculation around that Isaac was going to Albury and that he had signed weeks ago I am still shocked by his decision," Almond said.
"Because I can only go off what he told me, is why I'm so shocked.
"Isaac said to me several times in meetings throughout the year and not that long ago that he loves our club, the people within it, that he considers it his home club, his best mates are here and he wants nothing more than for the club to be successful.
"He also said he's always hated Albury but once you sit in a room with them - it all changes."
Almond said with the backing of the league's biggest club sponsor in Colin Joss, Tiger officials are able to offer potential recruits employment opportunities and other enticements that are simply too good to refuse.
"I don't believe it's fair on the players," he said.
"We all want to win and be successful but it's not only about winning it's about people and Albury has a clear history of making people make decisions that probably aren't what's best for them and their character and the values they stand for or believe in.
"But it benefits the players from a financial point of view and to me that's not fair on potential recruits to have to go through that predicament.
"People always say it's never about the money until the offer is on the table."
Almond also questioned why the Tigers target players from rival clubs when they have the resources to entice recruits from anywhere in the country.
Joel Mackie, Luke Carroll, Andy Carey, Shaun Daly, Michael Thompson, Matt Shir, Mark Bush, Lonnie Hampton and Lachie Taylor-Nugent are all examples of Tiger recruits who started their careers at rival O&M clubs.
North Albury also tried to lure Anthony Miles after he was delisted as coach where he had previously played and had strong family ties at Bunton Park only to be trumped by the Tigers.
"Albury could go anywhere in the country, they could get on their private jet and make those too good to refuse offers to players anywhere they like," he said.
"My question is why do they feel the need to consistently handpick the best players from other clubs within the league especially when those clubs nine times out of 10 are down the bottom, they never seem to get players from other clubs in the premiership window."
Almond said it was deflating for everybody involved with the club to lose a player the calibre of Muller.
Muller represented the league this season and finished fourth in the Morris medal to stamp himself as the most dominant big man in the competition.
At 26, the 200cm ruckman is arguably yet to reach the peak of his powers and still has his best football ahead of him in a scary proposition for rival clubs.
"We as a club and coaching staff could not have done any more for him," Almond said.
"Ultimately, he didn't want to be part of building something that's meaningful.
"I just feel gutted and so disappointed for the players and all the people around the footy club that put in so much time, effort and hard work to help the club they love and Isaac said he loves, build something they can be proud of.
"I must be looking at the game that I love so much all wrong, because to me It has to be about more than winning at all costs.
"Don't get me wrong, anyone that knows me knows that I am as competitive as the next person and winning definitely is a big part of what we are all trying to do.
"But I am fascinated as to why Albury go about it the way they do. I know they say they will do anything to be successful and good organisations are ruthless and all that but I believe that's just their way of justifying the way they go about it."
Almond said he has no issue with players switching clubs within the competition if it is for genuine reasons.
"I want to be very clear I have no issue with clubs including Albury bringing highly talented players in and even from other clubs within the same league if the circumstances and context as to why they swap are natural," he said.
"If we had the resources like Albury has, we would utilise them also but you can't control the salary cap, so those resources will be utilised by any club and rightly so.
"What I have an issue with is clubs poaching players from the bottom clubs on the ladder of their best players."
Muller will cross to the Albury Sportsground as a four-point player.
Almond felt that the league should introduce a bigger penalty to protect struggling clubs from losing players to the powerhouses of the competition.
"There should be a bigger deterrent across the board," he said.
"In my opinion if you go from the bottom club, who has won under a certain amount of games, you should be more than one point extra.
"Even when Isaac came from North Albury to Raiders, he should've been worth more points because North Albury had won under a certain amount of games
"Isaac is not the first and he won't be the last if they don't make some adjustments within the competition."
ALSO IN SPORT
Almond felt Muller's decision to join Albury had wafted across as a bad smell in the noses of not only the Raiders but as well as other clubs and league followers.
"I suppose how you get success and the process to get it is the debate," he said.
"Again just to be clear, Isaac is entitled to do whatever he likes, he is not contracted to us and we thank him for his contribution to our football club."
Albury didn't return calls when contacted by The Border Mail on Tuesday.
