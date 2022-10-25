Which came first: the chicken, the egg or the debate surrounding the future of the Upper Murray League?
As one of our sporting landscape's great imponderables once again provokes a range of opinions, there is no ambuguity within the four walls of Cudgewa as to the best way forward.
But to understand what that looks like, first we need to gain an appreciation of what the club and, more importantly, the competition means to the people it serves.
"Cudgewa's not a very big place and there's not a lot goes on at Cudgewa," vice-president, curator and under-14 coach Bradley Jarvis said. "There's a pub there and a few houses, that's it.
"But as a broader farming community, it covers from Berringama all the way through to Tooma, so it's a fair area, and without footy there's not many outlets.
"It's a good social thing, everyone's there on Thursday nights and Saturdays and even through the off-season, we still all get together and do regular things, so it really is massive."
Ten kilometres along the Briggs Gap Road from its neighbour of Corryong and with a population of around 250, Cudgewa has nothing else which brings those people together like the Blues.
Proposals to wrap up a dwindling competition and enter a merged Upper Murray side into the Tallangatta & District League are being given serious consideration by some but it's unthinkable for Cudgewa's president of eight years, Greg Hillier.
"The strength of our club is absolutely important," Hillier said.
"We feed 80-90 people on a Thursday night for the community involvement and without that, those people out on the farms never go anywhere and never get to see anyone.
"It gets them a new perspective, a couple of drinks and a feed and they go to the football on Saturday.
"We think it's the pillar of the community; that's the way we run it.
"I get around a bit of football and I don't think people up there realise, the step from where we are, to go to a Tallangatta League club, is barely doable with the base we've got.
"We haven't got the young players. Coming down here and getting beaten by 250 points, how long's that going to last?
"We haven't got the player base up there, so what do we do? Turn around and recruit a heap of players like we do now to keep our own little league, expect them to go up there and train, live down here and play against people down here? It's just not doable, I don't believe.
"I've certainly no interest in driving it.
"If football finishes up there, I might take up fishing."
One person hoping Hillier doesn't get a bite any time soon is Sophie Greenhill, the competition's leading goal-shooter for 2022, who knows what losing a club feels like.
Greenhill, who also coaches Cudgewa's C-grade, used to play for Border-Walwa before they went into recess and has witnessed the subsequent community impact.
"To have our club move forward is something that's really important for those people that may not even play sport but are still involved," Greenhill said.
"When Walwa folded, they were still doing 'Thirsty Thursdays.' All the old blokes would still go to the clubrooms and they'd drink on a Thursday night and debrief but that's all dropped off now because there's no committee meetings, so there's nothing to bring them there.
"It's about more than just having the sport, which a lot of people don't realise, it's the whole community connecting. It's invaluable and I think that's been highlighted since the bushfires and COVID."
Greenhill may still be rueing the Blues' narrow grand final defeat to Tumbarumba but she insists the benefits of participating in the Upper Murray League reach so much further than what's on the scoreboard.
"You see girls who don't really feel like they have a place anywhere in the community," Greenhill explained.
"All of a sudden, they're pushed to come and play netball and where they maybe don't connect outside of netball, on the court, you see them really connect with other girls. It's absolutely magic.
"It's unfortunate we weren't able to win this year but it's all the other stuff that comes along with it.
"It's all well and good to criticise the standard and say we should move down the road, that we're not advancing any of these girls' skills by keeping this league but some of those girls aren't going to get a game if we do move down the road.
"There are girls who might not have grown up here from an early age but they come here and they don't really know their place but to find a club which makes them feel included and to find friends there and to find people to look up to in the community... I walk down the street and some of the under-14 girls are like 'Hey, Soph!'
"I don't coach them but they see me and know me at the club and having role models like that is really important."
Greenhill's partner, Mitchell Pynappels, is now coaching at the club which has given him so much as a player.
"I started playing under-10s and I'm 27 now," he said.
"When I was 17 or 18, I got offers to play somewhere else but I never took them because I just love being at the club.
"One of my favourite things about every new year of footy is the new blokes you meet. You get new mates every year whenever someone else comes to the team.
"I had no reason to leave. I enjoy playing my football there and it's all I really need."
Just having footy back was a win in 2022.
"Coming back after two years of COVID and being a small league, a lot of people look on it as not that successful but I think it was," assistant coach Adam Wheeler said.
"It was the closest season we've had in the last five or six years. There were three clubs competing for the senior grand final and possibly on their day could have won it, the same with the A-grade netball and there were four competitive clubs in reserves.
"To bounce back the way it did, I thought it was a massive effort.
"It was hugely missed on the mental side, the communication and the gathering side of things. People have got to understand the Upper Murray's not all about the highest quality of football, it's more about the exercise and just having a bit of fun, a day out.
"If it became one club and they went down that path, into the Tallangatta League, I think they'd lose a lot of support, without the individuality of each club and having our own league up there with less travelling and less commitments.
"A lot of families can't commit to that extra travel, that extra training and it's the same with the netball.
"How do we bring 300-400 girls back down to 30 competitors for one club?
"There's a lot of people who play on Saturday and don't want to train but they're good footballers and they just want the exercise and then have a beer with their mates.
"It becomes difficult when you try to get too competitive. Not everyone wants to be a competitive sportsman but everyone wants to exercise and enjoy themselves."
"We're not trying to be the best in Victoria," Pynappels added.
"We're just trying to keep something going that we've always had and that's always worked."
Megan Nankervis was selected alongside Greenhill in the Upper Murray's team of the year and is passionate about the next generation of netballers having the same oportunities.
"I love the competitive side of Cudgewa but even more so the family side," Nankervis said.
"We've had two girls in the time that we've been there and they've been welcomed with open arms which has allowed us to keep playing our football, working in the canteen, doing all our other activities and know the girls have been in good hands.
"To have that was brilliant and to know they'll be able to play at Cudgewa as well is awesome.
"This is where everyone comes on the weekend to catch up, to vent, to release and bring out their competitive side.
"We love it. You've got to have it. We need it in the community and we'd be lost without it.
"There's a minority pushing for it to go down to the Tallangatta League but I don't see how that's going to help. I feel like it needs to stay in the Upper Murray.
"Although it might be great for some players, what about the rest, the players that don't make the cut? They'll have nothing.
"I don't know how going down the road is going to help at all. It's taking the sport out of our town.
"We've had very competitive kids in our league, don't get me wrong, and I understand some them probably are above the Upper Murray League, but what about the rest of us?
"We still want to play competitive netball so we need to keep the Upper Murray going."
Jarvis coached Cudgewa's under-14s to the premiership this year but with no other junior grades in the Upper Murray, it's a battle to keep the region's best young players engaged.
"Our club's trying to lift the juniors' age so we get back to having an under-16 competition, which is quite doable within a couple of years," Hillier said.
"That's what we'll put forward again, as we have in the last three years, and I think we might have a bit more support now.
"Missing out on 16s has been one of the big problems. Kids from Federal have gone down to Tallangatta and they don't come back.
"They go down there, make friends and that's the end of it.
"There's ways and means now of running nine-a-side competitions and we should have kept going through with those 16s.
"Our proposal is to follow the kids up a year so in two years' time we'd have a 16s competition.
"Whether it's full numbers or 12-a-side, whatever it may be, we think we can make that work."
Much will depend on the outcome of Federal's AGM this week as to what the Upper Murray will look like in 2023, with Bullioh, Corrying and Tumbarumba also drawing up their plans for the season ahead.
But with Cudgewa in as strong a financial position as it has been for a number of years, and Drew Cameron's recent appointment as senior coach having sparked a fresh wave of interest around the Blues, Hillier and his committee have plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
"I've been involved with the footy club for 45 years and it's given me so much satisfaction," Hillier said.
"We love to win but it's not the be-all and end-all of our football club. It's about community involvement and keeping our juniors.
"We've been through some pretty tough times with COVID and the bushfires but we've maintained a very strong club.
"We all try to get along and there's four clubs that are very willing and want to keep going.
"If we were to become a combined entity, no doubt the powers that be may listen to that more so; I really don't think they want us too badly.
"They wouldn't miss us, but we'd miss it greatly."
