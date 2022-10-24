The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Zac Hedin appointed Region Manager for AFL North East Border

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 10:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Hedin has taken the reins at AFL North East Border, recently assuming responsibilities as Region Manager. Picture by Mark Jesser

Zac Hedin is the new face of football in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.