Zac Hedin is the new face of football in the region.
Hedin has been appointed as regional manager of AFL North East Border, the governing body which oversees all local leagues in the district.
Hailing from Wangaratta, Hedin has familiarised himself with the local football and netball landscape having worked in the industry in the region for the past half decade.
Now finding himself in the hot seat, Hedin cannot wait to get underway in the role.
"I've been working in the industry in the region for the past four or five years in various league manager and participation positions," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Now that I've moved into the region manager position I'm excited to get going.
"I went to university in Ballarat and studied sports management, working within various sectors of Dandenong Basketball.
"I moved back in 2016 and worked as league manager of the Ovens and King League and Wangaratta District Junior Football League, working with clubs and doing admin for about one and a half years.
"I then went into a football management role in Wodonga and then COVID hit...coming out of COVID, the role changed to working with Auskick and growing those numbers around the region, delivering football clinics to schools."
Hedin's primary role as region manager involves driving strategic directions for the future and working collaboratively with stakeholders moving forward.
"First and foremost I've got staffing to manage in various leagues, so over the next three months I'll be getting out and meeting with clubs to hear what their immediate needs are and what they want," he said.
"That's my big ticket item at the moment."
Having gained a good base knowledge of how football and netball leagues operate in the region, Hedin has been able to gauge the community's response to the pandemic.
He believes clubs and leagues housed under the AFL North East Border bracket are well positioned for the future, and is eager to aid the advancement of the sports going forward.
"In a lot of cases, football and netball in our region has bounced back reasonably well from COVID," he said.
"There is obviously work to be done but there are also some exciting opportunities to come out of it.
"Overall, our Auskick numbers are actually better than they were pre-COVID; there are gaps at different junior age levels but I don't think it is anything which can't be managed.
"It's also been nice to see everyone get finals back this year and premiers crowned for the first time since 2019."
