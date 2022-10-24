Car destroyed by fire in Lavington, police investigating

Police are examining a blaze that tore through a vehicle in Lavington.
Patrolling officers spotted the car fire near the intersection of Burrows and Urana roads about 12.30am on Tuesday.
The black Cherry T1X, which was registered in NSW, was fully alight when fire crews arrived on scene.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said the firefighters were at the blaze for about 30 minutes.
"The car was totally destroyed by fire," he said.
A police spokeswoman said the vehicle was empty and no injuries had been reported.
The site, near a roundabout, has previously been used to torch stolen vehicles.
The blaze followed car fires in South Albury and Wodonga last week.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
