I LIVE in a west-facing home on the east end of town.
It's a 1950s building and consequently has its fair share of design flaws.
It's costly enough to heat and cool on account of the gaps in the floorboards and skirting boards; seriously though there's gaps everywhere, man.
However, it has big corner windows and a picture-perfect view of the setting sun albeit over suburbia.
Making dinner in our west-facing kitchen is my favourite part of the day.
Albury gets some magical sunsets throughout the year.
I am forever summoning my tribe to look out the window and check out the twilight sky.
Often they do.
"Nice one, Mum."
Sometimes, they're less enthusiastic.
"Okay, okay, okay ... we're looking at it! We also looked at it last night and the one before that!!!"
When we go away, watching the sun go down is always on the itinerary.
I will schedule dinner and movies late just to avoid missing out on dusk.
I will even skip Happy Hour to be in the box seat for sunset. (Fear not, I soon catch up on any missed sangiovese because I'm a good sport like that!)
Through careful planning that has the potential to peeve the whole party, I have seen spectacular sunsets at Lake Mulwala, Lake Cargelligo and Uluru.
When we headed west this month to stay in Broome for a week, I was blown away by the beauty of the sunsets.
There is something special about watching the Indian Ocean swallow the sun whole.
It was never the same, twice.
Orange one night.
Pretty in pink the next.
Crimson. Then golden.
There are myriad ways to enjoy the twilight visual feast on Cable Beach; some less commercial than others.
We're only human so we did pre-book a camel sunset tour.
This was an entirely fitting family-friendly activity and it made me happy to know they had rescue animals on their team. (We rode with the "blue" tour operators but "red" and "yellow" were also working on the beach.)
There were tram sunset tours; not for us but suitable for some.
We also left the sunset cruises to the couples. There weren't many kids on the Love Boat, were there?!
We swam on Cable Beach at twilight for a fabulous and free light show.
For a little more, we had pre-dinner drinks at the Cable Beach Club Resort and Zanders to watch the sun go down.
On the one night we missed the sunset, we took a bus to Broome Town Beach to see the moon rise.
The Staircase to the Moon phenomenon - where reflections on the mudflats create a stairway to the Moon - happens on a full moon between March and October.
It is stunning.
Driving home to Albury from Sydney after 10 days in the west, the sunset put on a magnificent show high above the Hume Highway.
Pink. Orange. Lavender.
The bold colours popped against the cloud-spattered sky.
"Oh, stop it!" I say.
"This is ridiculous. NSW is trying to outdo Western Australia on sunsets."
With earphones on, everyone in the back of the car is not even listening, let alone looking up.
They have sunset overload.
I'm not there yet!
