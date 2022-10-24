The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Corryong Tennis Club to welcome Rally as One event

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rally as One tour arrives at Corryong Tennis Club on Friday evening.

It's all happening at Corryong Tennis Club this Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.