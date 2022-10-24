It's all happening at Corryong Tennis Club this Friday.
The Australian Tennis Foundation is hosting a Rally as One event in the Upper Murray, bringing an evening of tennis-related fun to the courts to help boost the sport locally.
Both the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup and Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophies will be on display, while Russian-Australian tennis star Arina Rodionova - who has been a past doubles partner of Ash Barty - is locked in to attend.
There will also be hotshots coaching, food trucks and face painting, while The Voice finalist Taylor Piggett will perform live.
And of course, tennis.
Tennis Australia representative Sam Condon said while tennis is the focus, it's slated as an evening the whole community can enjoy.
"We're aiming to make it more sustainable for the communities we visit, not just a fly in, fly out trip," he said.
"We want to work with these communities to grow tennis outside of these events."
"We're pitching it as an event the whole community can get around, not just for the tennis crowd.
"In the higher Upper Murray there are three brand new courts in use which we are stoked about, and we want to keep building junior programs and upskilling volunteers."
