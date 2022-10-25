YOUR SAY: Uiver group praised, Australian cricketers not so much

There was a time a few years ago when councillors did not want to preserve the plane, which was located at the Albury airport.
My father died in 2016, aged 94, and he was a 12-year-old boy when his parents in West Albury heard the call on the wireless for locals to drive to the racecourse to light up the ground so the Uiver could land.
Well done to Ross Jacob and those involved in the Uiver Memorial Community Trust.
IN OTHER NEWS:
So I am wondering, how many of them and their wives only have an electric car? Have their private homes and any investment properties they have an interest in been disconnected from the current electricity grid and being supported only by batteries and solar panels?
Will they boycott day/night cricket matches that use lighting generated only from the current grid?
Let me see ... I think I can safely say no to all of those questions.
It seems many are happy to bash our energy suppliers and industries but are hypocrites when it comes to their personal lives, yet they can't see it.
Let's face it, this race to limit emissions will take time, let's not race into it, do it sustainably and in a way that has minimal impact on your pocket, lifestyle and in a way that will reduce the possibility of blackouts.
Without due diligence and careful planning there will be unintended consequences in this rush, mainly for you and me.
These elites of all persuasions have nothing to lose, they can pay for anything they want ... they can go to bed at night with that warm, fuzzy feeling of helping the world without any real consequences.
Can you afford to?
It's time they forget about their climate change woke campaigning and actually do what they are paid very handsomely to do ... play cricket.
