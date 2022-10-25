Motorcyclists who passed through Albury during a charity ride brought tales of a side car held together with fencing wire and riding to Darwin with a broken foot.
But the conversations they value most focus on men's health and raising awareness of prostate cancer.
Participants of The Long Ride left Lavington on Tuesday morning after an overnight stop on their way to the event finish at Victor Harbour, South Australia, on Friday.
Founder Chris Dunne said the Albury stage involved about 160 riders aged between 19 to 75 years, nearly half of them current or former Defence personnel but also pilots, plumbers, gas fitters and carpenters.
Groups of riders left from their home states to join the 10th event, which has returned from two COVID-related cancellations into wet weather and flooding.
"Riding through the torrential rain has been a challenge for everybody but they've come through it unscathed," Mr Dunne said.
"Everybody's very aware of the state of the roads, the potholes, there's also a lot of animals on the road.
"They know their limitations and they've just done a magnificent job for supporting men's health by doing this."
The Long Ride started as a personal journey.
"When I left the air force, I was in a bad way, mentally and physically," Mr Dunne said.
"I was drinking a lot and I said to my son one night, 'I'm going to ride to Darwin tomorrow'.
"He said 'Before you do, Dad, take somebody with you'."
During that first ride, which supported Royal Flying Doctor Service, someone suggested the cause of prostate cancer.
"I said 'What the hell is prostate cancer?'," Mr Dunne said.
"I was 52 years old, I didn't know anything about men's health."
Over time the ride evolved, with Perth, Uluru, Cairns and Tasmania among the destinations.
Darwin has been a repeat location, with Mr Dunne once breaking his foot the day before the ride began.
"Broke it in four places, but rode all the way to Darwin before I went to hospital," he said.
"When I got to the hospital at Darwin, the young lady doctor said, 'I don't know whether you're stupid or remarkable, maybe the former'."
All money raised - already more than $100,000 this year alone - goes to Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
Canberra rider Chris Dietzel said everyone rode at their own pace and enjoyed the camaraderie each day.
"You're out in the middle of nowhere, all the bikes have to stop and fill up and all the locals go, 'Oh, what are you guys for, what's all these shirts mean?'," he said.
"We'd use that as a means to pass the messages on."
Sydney doctor Grahame Hadfield recalls riding with his son Toby, then about 10, in the sidecar of his 1951 Panther.
"As we swung right, the sidecar started going left. I grabbed him and pulled him back," he said.
After they stopped, another traveller found some fencing wire in his caravan.
"We rigged it so that the sidecar was hooked back on with the fencing wire," Dr Hadfield said.
"They're so basic you could fix them on the side of the road."
For more details and donation information, go to longrideaustralia.com.
