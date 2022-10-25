A Wodonga Tattslotto agency hopes it sells the winning ticket in the $160 million Powerball draw, the biggest the nation has ever seen.
It comes after no one picked the winning numbers last week when the division one prize hit $100 million.
The owner of Plaza Cards and Tatts, Rajeev Tyagi said he had sold hundreds of tickets ahead of the Thursday night draw.
"The prize money has never been that high," he said. "People just need to come in and try their luck."
Mr Tyagi took the shop over 3 months ago from Tony Thorp and said customers were responding well to the change in ownership.
"This store has a history for the past 30 years and we hope it's another win while we are the new owners," he said.
Albury Newsagency owner Rachelle Valente said the ticket frenzy had been a windfall for the business.
"It's all a little fun, and it's not just the big punters buying tickets," she said.
"It's families and groups too, everyone chipping in a few dollars to buy a ticket."
Mrs Valente said there usually would be long lineups on the day of the draw.
"Of course, we want the winning ticket to be in our store," she said.
Birallee Newsagency manager Sunny Anamalli, who took over the shop in March with owner Radhika Anamalli, said people were going crazy for tickets.
"It's starting to create quite a lot of interest, which is a great push for the business, especially after a quiet year," he said.
"But you've got to be in it to win it. Many people coming in have never bought a ticket before and regulars are picking up extra tickets too. It's exciting, but very busy."
Becker's Newsagency Albury staff member Donna Garvey said that between their Albury and Thurgoona stores it had been very busy, but Thursday was expected to take that to an all-other level.
"When a jackpot is this high, it's a dream for many to win that kind of money and it's really good for business," she said.
"I hope whoever wins helps the community."
