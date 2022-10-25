The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons reveals he was close to playing grand final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:00am, first published 12:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Michael Gibbons has a kick with team-mates on grand final day, but he couldn't take his place. Picture by James Wiltshire

Boom Yarrawonga recruit Michael Gibbons has revealed he was still trying to convince the club to play him in last month's Ovens and Murray Football League grand final less than 48 hours out from the game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.