Cleaner at Wodonga school helped burglars gain access to steal laptops

A burglar who targeted a Wodonga school to steal laptops was assisted by a cleaner who worked at the site.
The 29-year-old man was jailed in Wodonga Magistrates Court for five months on Monday for a spate of offending, some of which occurred in jail.
The court heard the man had targeted Wodonga Catholic College, with the cleaner abusing their position to allow the burglar and another person access.
Laptops were stolen, some of which were recovered.
The man was spotted in a stolen Mercedes at Wangaratta on March 15, and police tried to intercept the vehicle.
The chase was called off.
The man later said he had paid money for the vehicle, but knew it was stolen.
He was also detected on a motorbike with false plates and captured on security cameras on another occasion driving while disqualified.
While in custody, the man repeatedly breached an intervention order that banned contact with his former partner.
The man took steps to circumvent measures in place which prevent inmates from contacting those named in intervention orders.
A phone was obtained in a false name and given to his former partner which allowed him to call her.
He minimised his behaviour by saying to her "it's just a family violence order".
"It's not 'just' a family a violence order," magistrate Ian Watkins said.
"Courts expect them to be complied with."
Mr Watkins wondered what courts and the community could do when victims weren't even safe from offenders in custody.
The man has previously been given rehabilitation opportunities and expressed a willingness to change.
"Whether you are serious about that remains to be seen," the magistrate said.
The man, who can't be named to avoid identifying the victim of intervention order, must serve five months in custody.
He was also banned from driving for a year.
