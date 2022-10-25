The Border Mail
Cleaner at Wodonga school helped burglars gain access to steal laptops

By Wodonga Court
October 25 2022 - 8:30am
The man was spotted in a stolen Mercedes in Wangaratta on March 15. It's believed to be the same vehicle which was found burning in Barnawartha a short time later following a pursuit.

A burglar who targeted a Wodonga school to steal laptops was assisted by a cleaner who worked at the site.

