A number of Ovens and Murray athletes have returned from the Special Olympics National Games in Launceston with silverware.
Representing Team Victoria last week, the trio of Alannah McKeown, Keegan O'Donnell and Gail Reece emerged with gold medals for ten pin bowling.
Joanne Bartlett topped the podium in athletics, while Jake Brown and Meg Pargeter also grabbed gold thanks to their efforts in the pool.
Meanwhile, fellow Ovens and Murray athlete Peter Thomas received a special acknowledgement at the closing ceremony, handed an embroidered Special Olympics jacket for attending the very first games in 1986 - and again this year.
It capped a fantastic trip off the mainland for the crew of seven, who are now back on the border gearing up the next event.
A Special Olympics Expo arrives at Albury's Hovell Tree Park on Sunday 20th November, with people of all abilities encouraged to come along and join the fun.
