A crime where a young mother dragged another woman to the floor of an Albury pub before repeatedly striking her could have had a "catastrophic outcome".
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Jemmylle Tait that it was "a serious example of common assault".
Albury Local Court had just heard how Tait had pulled her victim to the floor by her hair, before unleashing "no less than five" blows to the top of her head and body.
Ms McLaughlin said the most serious part of the assault was Tait hitting the victim from above.
"This is an offence that occurred in a licensed premises in the early hours of the morning," she said.
"This community, like communities all over Australia, does not condone violence in public places.
"This could have had a catastrophic outcome."
The victim was standing with some friends at Beer Deluxe on August 13 at 12.50am when Tait, who had been on the outdoor dance floor, approached her from behind.
"Oi, you f---en c---," Tait yelled at the woman, who turned around to find Tait "was now standing face-to-face with her".
"The accused has used both of her hands and grabbed the victim by her hair on the top of her head and pulled the victim into the ground," police said.
That was when Tait unleashed her attack.
Tait, 24, of Nightingale Avenue, Wodonga, pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault.
Defence lawyer Hannah Straughan told the court, on sentencing, that her client and the victim had been involved in an "ongoing issue" for the previous six months.
The victim, she said, was her brother's former partner.
Ms Straughan said as a result of the dispute, Tait had a window broken at her home and received "harassing" messages from the victim for six months.
"Miss Tait recognises this harassment is no reason for her actions," she said.
Tait was convicted and fined $700.
