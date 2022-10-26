Arsonist who torched woman's Wodonga home appealing conviction

A man in jail for torching his former partner's Wodonga home has lodged an appeal against his conviction.
Jesse Lee Smith was found guilty by a jury of breaking into the Indigo Close home on New Year's Day in 2020 and setting fire to the home.
The house was gutted and the roof collapsed.
The victim said Smith had made previous threats to torch the home and Judge Michael Cahill told the County Court in July his conviction was "inevitable".
The woman and her daughter were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Smith, 25, was jailed for a minimum of three years and four months, which would expire next year, with a maximum term of four years and 10 months.
An appeal against the conviction has been lodged in the Supreme Court.
Court staff confirmed the matter was listed to be heard on November 15.
The grounds of appeal were not available.
