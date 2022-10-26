The Border Mail
Arsonist who torched woman's Wodonga home appealing conviction

By Local News
Updated October 26 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 9:30pm
The Wodonga home was destroyed by the fire. File picture

A man in jail for torching his former partner's Wodonga home has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

