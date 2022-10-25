The Nationals have committed $26 million for a redevelopment of Bright's hospital precinct if it wins next month's Victorian election.
A promise of $13.25 million has been offered towards residential aged care, along with $10.75 million for hospital upgrades and a further $2 million for student accommodation at Hawthorn Village.
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said the investment would deliver an additional 35 aged care beds in the short term, with the plan inclusive of an extra 14 beds to meet future demand.
If elected, Mr McCurdy expected a sod turning to happen next year.
"It's not about how big your town is, it's what the need is and the need here in Bright is very high," he said.
"Bright is growing at a phenomenal pace and we're going to make sure that people don't move away to Myrtleford and Wangaratta and other places because they can't get the needs they require in terms of health."
Nationals deputy leader Emma Kealy said Bright's facilities were long overdue for a major upgrade.
"A Nationals government will provide the funding, ensuring that the residents of Bright and surrounds have the best quality health and aged care possible," she said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
