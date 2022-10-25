The Border Mail
Nationals pledge $26 million for Bright Hospital Precinct upgrades if successful in Victorian election

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 25 2022 - 4:00pm
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy Nationals deputy leader Emma Kealy announced a $26 million election promise for major upgrades to Bright's hospital precinct on Tuesday. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Nationals have committed $26 million for a redevelopment of Bright's hospital precinct if it wins next month's Victorian election.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

