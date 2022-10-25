Lavington midfielder Billy Glanvill is set to test himself in the SANFL after winning the club's best and fairest over the weekend.
Glanvill who was recruited from Turvey Park capped a brilliant debut season in the O&M by winning the Panthers' highest individual honour.
The 190cm midfielder recently signed with West Adelaide.
He trumped Jake O'Brien for the honour who also enjoyed an outstanding season at Lavington Sports Ground after arriving from the Bendigo Football League.
The Border Mail believes Glanvill, 19, is the equal youngest winner of the best and fairest in the club's history.
He joins champion midfielder Matt Pendergast who won the first of five best and fairest's in 2002, also as a 19-year-old.
Glanvill said he felt coach Adam Schneider had been able to fast track his development after giving him the opportunity to play in the midfield.
"I've learnt a lot from 'Schneids' and everyone at the footy club, it will be hard leaving but I'm keen to get over there and test myself out in Adelaide," Glanvill told The Daily Advertiser
"It took a few weeks early in the year just to adjust.
"It's obviously a pretty good standard coming from the RFL last year, but it's been good fun.
"Good players and Lavi is an awesome club, so I really enjoyed my year there.
"It obviously helps when you are enjoying your footy and Lavi definitely helped with that.
"Everyone at the club has been really good and Schneids has been really good in helping me out and backing me in and threw me into the midfield early in the year.
"That's where I feel I play my best footy, so it was good to get the backing from him and get into the midfield and just play footy."
Schneider said Glanvill had proved to be a real surprise packet after also being named in the O&M Team of the Year.
"When Billy first arrived at the club, we didn't know what to expect but he was enormous for us," Schneider said.
"He probably flew under the radar of opposition clubs until the second-half of the season.
"But he was outstanding for us and ultra-consistent and a deserved winner of the best and fairest.
"I thought alongside Jake O'Brien they were clearly our two most consistent players.
"Billy didn't poll as well as I expected in the Morris medal.
"Especially considering he averaged 31 disposals a match and most of them contested.
"He just runs all day and competes hard."
