The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lavington midfielder Billy Glanvill wins Lavington best and fairest after crossing from Turvey Park

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:57am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington midfielder Billy Glanville proved to be one of the biggest surprise packets of the O&M season after winning the Panthers' best and fairest and being named in the O&M Team of the Year. Picture by Mark Jesser

Lavington midfielder Billy Glanvill is set to test himself in the SANFL after winning the club's best and fairest over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.