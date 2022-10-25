ALBURY'S Myer Centrepoint car park is set to become home to a super-fast electric vehicle charging station.
NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean has announced 86 new government-backed sites will be opened across the state in the next two years.
Others will be at an Ampol station at Holbrook and BP outlet at Jerilderie.
The Albury station, like one earmarked for Wagga, has been awarded to Tesla Motors Australia, however it is expected to be accessible to more than that company's vehicles.
It will have 15 charging bays with each having at least a capacity of 250kW and two up to 350kW.
In 2021, Tesla announced it was conducting a pilot in Europe with a supercharger available to other brand's models.
Wodonga's council car park Tesla superchargers have 130kW capacity.
There are no Teslas that currently charge at 350kW and models Y and 3 are on a 250kW maximum.
Mr Kean said the $39.4 million NSW government investment represented the first round in a grants program with a further 250 expected to be installed.
"The ultra-fast chargers will be able to charge modern EVs from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in around 15 minutes and all stations will be fully powered with renewable energy," Mr Kean said.
"This is the first of an expected three funding rounds, with hundreds more stations set to be built over the coming years."
Albury currently has an NRMA charging station on the top level of the Kiewa Street multi-storey car park and a Tesla destination charger at the rear of the Atura hotel in Dean Street.
The new Holbrook and Jerilderie stations will each have four bays.
Gundagai, Yass and Goulburn are other locations along the Hume Highway to Sydney to benefit from new stations.
