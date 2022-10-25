The Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant season has started.
Round one was washed out, but three of the four games were played last Saturday, despite the region's rain.
Yarrawonga claimed an 85-68 home win against Benalla.
The teams split the four rinks, but it was the strong win by lead Bert Tait's outfit which proved the difference.
Tait was joined by second Wayne Jessup, third Sam Smith and Ian Woods in the 24-9 thumping.
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort defeated Wangaratta 100-56.
The visitors' final rink dominated their opponents, with lead Claire Saunders leading a powerful unit of Greg Green, Julian Jones and Ryan Davies.
Elsewhere, Myrtleford had a home 88-63 win against Rutherglen.
The latter claimed a rink victory, but Myrtleford's 32-11 win on the final rink was crucial.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga's home game against Kiewa was the only washout.
