Three planning permit applications for large parts of Beechworth's old Mayday Hills asylum site have been refused by Indigo Council.
Councillors on Tuesday night voted to terminate them after a deadlock between land owner George Fendyk and Heritage Victoria.
That body's executive director Steven Avery told councillors integral information had been sought unsuccessfully from Mr Fendyk in September and October last year and in March, May and July this year.
Ex-mayor Larry Goldsworthy said the shire had little recourse but to end the applications based on Heritage Victoria feedback.
His view was echoed by councillors Emmerick Teissl and Sophie Price.
RELATED STORIES:
Mayday Escape Rooms owners Chris Cole and Tim Jarred and Aron McLean and Nick Gatsios, who have entered site deals with Mr Fendyk, were in the gallery for Tuesday night's council meeting.
They need the planning process to be completed to ensure they obtain land titles.
In reply to questions from Mr McLean and Mr Gatsios, council manager Greg Pinkerton expressed hope the end of the existing permits could spark progress and provide a "clean" way forward.
"Despite the recommendation for a refusal tonight, which is a planning requirement, council is very keen to see this site be looked after into the future," Mr Pinkerton said.
Mr Fendyk told The Border Mail that he had agreements with Heritage Victoria in 2016 and 2018 which it had "reneged on" and lost a $255,000 bond with the body.
"It can fall down around their ears," he said.
"For seven years I've tried to make it happen, I'm not going to care any more."
Meanwhile, a Beechworth citizen Luke Brady will be the Greens candidate in Benambra at next month's Victorian election.
The engineer was announced as the party's contender on Tuesday and cited climate change and housing as key issues.
"The Greens will build more affordable homes, end out-of-control rent rises, and ban political donations from property developers," Mr Brady said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.