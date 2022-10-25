The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Deadlock between George Fendyk and Heritage Victoria sees Mayday Hills plans axed

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 25 2022 - 9:08pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Fendyk in 2014 after having bought the old Mayday Hills asylum site. Difficulties between Mr Fendyk and Heritage Victoria, which oversees controls on the historic buildings, have resulted in planning permit applications being terminated.

Three planning permit applications for large parts of Beechworth's old Mayday Hills asylum site have been refused by Indigo Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.