AN $80 million pledge to an Albury-Wodonga Regional Deal made by the former Coalition federal government will be honoured by its Labor successor.
Regional Development Minister Catherine King said that under Tuesday night's budget "the government will...provide $80 million to support projects in the Albury-Wodonga region".
It followed concerns that it may be dropped as part of cuts to country areas.
The member for Indi Helen Haines said the "deal was announced by the last government but never appropriated and could have ended up on the chopping block, but I made sure that funding continued".
The Independent noted there was no funding for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital but government spending on a hospital in Perth, medical centre in Adelaide and cancer hubs in the South Australian capital and Brisbane.
"We know the federal government do contribute to building hospitals, but we need the Victorian government to stand up and make sure the NSW and federal governments can also come to the table and deliver a world class, single site hospital on the border," Dr Haines said.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley said the budget would not win the confidence of her electorate.
"We were looking for some serious cost of living assistance but this Labor budget really does nothing to help your family budget," the deputy Liberal Party leader said.
"They've also slashed over $10 billion from regional development programs.
"That's a real kick in the guts for our councils, sporting clubs and community groups who would have benefited - and really need - this funding."
Nationals MP Sam Birrell said a $3.3 million commitment made by the last government for a new Yarrawonga stadium had been confirmed by Labor.
