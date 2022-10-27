Ultimate studio boasts talented, unique tattoo artists Advertising Feature

Step inside the living, breathing art studio that is Resurrection Art Collective, Albury's premier tattoo studio. The tattoo styles are as vast and unique as the 15 artists themselves.



There are eight fully-qualified tattoo artists, two senior apprentices, four tattoo apprentices, one fully-qualified piercer and one apprentice piercer.

"All our qualified artists have a niche style while our apprentices are all rounders, we try to get them to do everything at least once," Resurrection Art Collective manager and owner Chris McFarlane said.

"We have all the bases covered. If you come in for a tattoo I guarantee we have an artist who can do your style."



Resurrection Art Collective has been in operation since 2018 when High on Ink and Wizards of Ink merged to create the ultimate studio.

"We've been tattooing in the Albury region for more than 30 years and we wanted to create the region's tattoo hub and become the name people think of when they think of tattoos," Chris said.



Roughly two years after the merge, tattoo affordability was addressed for those wanting larger tattoos thanks to Ink Money, a platform which finances tattoos.

Resurrection Art Collective is a platinum studio on the platform. Simply create a log in, send your design to the studio, get a quote and book in.

