Pothole patching has started on the "worst road" in Greater Hume Council, but residents fear people will die before there is enough money to make significant upgrades to the road.
Wantagong Valley residents Richard Harbison and Bruce Allworh drive the Holbrook-Jingellic Road daily and are behind a petition, signed by more than 800 people, to urge council to find funding to upgrade the road.
Mr Harbison said the road was riddled with "thousands" of potholes, some as deep as nine inches and some spanning the entire width of the road.
"The damage that's been caused to vehicles - tyres, suspension, wheel alignments, it's stone chips hitting vehicles from stuff falling out of the potholes - it's a disaster," he said.
Mr Allworth said the problems with the road went beyond the numerous potholes, which had worsened during heavy rain over the past few weeks.
"The real issue is the narrow bridges, the whole surface of the road for the volume of the traffic," he said.
The road, which is a gateway to the Upper Murray, is frequented by heavy trucks, school busses, caravans, people towing boats and cars, all driving at fast speeds.
Mr Harbison said winter fogs were an extra risk and he feared someone would die or be in a serious accident.
Greater Hume director of engineering Greg Blackie said council was spending about $600,000 repairing potholes on the road over the next few months, but a proper fix would cost up to $40 million over 10 years.
"We've had to change our works program to move away from capital funding to redirect funding into maintenance, mainly heavy patching," he said.
"We're fixing up the initial issues they've got right at the moment and we'll go from there.
"Unfortunately a number of funding applications we put in were not successful, which is a bit disappointing, and which left us on our own if you want to call it that."
Mr Blackie said the federal and state governments should review their roads funding model, including looking at lifting rate caps.
Speaking at the latest council meeting, Cr Heather Wilton said state and federal government didn't understand the enormity of the roads issue.
"They need a really good shake over it, because there's no way we, our Greater Hume Council could afford to build a road to a required standard," she said.
"The road from Holbrook to Jingellic at a cost of nearly $40 million, there's no way we could do that without some serious assistance from either the state or the federal government.
"And that's just one road that we speak about, we've got many roads in our shire that we could spend that money on ... it's time the governments coughed up."
On Tuesday, the NSW Government announced $50 million between 95 councils to fix rural roads. Mr Blackie said council would apply.
