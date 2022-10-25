Racing Wodonga is struggling to find staff for its gold cup event, a new challenge after losing multiple events to rain and COVID restrictions in the past two years.
Since September Racing Wodonga has made weekly posts calling for bar, gate and general staff applications in the lead up to its major social meet next month.
Chief executive Steve Wright said though the response had been better than last year, there were still positions left to fill.
"Because it is a public holiday in Wodonga, we are paying public holiday rates. It's good money to work behind the bar here on cup day," Mr Wright said.
"It is nowhere near as dire as it was last year, that's for sure."
Before the major disruptions caused by extreme weather and COVID pandemic, the gold cup could draw up to 9000 punters to the course.
With strong sales and a well-loved musical act yet to be announced, Mr Wright is hoping the gold cup's crowds could return to sizes not seen since 2019.
"People are just looking to get out and go to events now," Mr Wright said.
"I'm confident we will have a really good crowd again this year, as long as the weather does the right thing by us."
Two weeks ago, Racing Wodonga cancelled its major event, the Caulfield Cup Day Races, one day before it was set to take place, due to the wet weather.
Though full refunds were assured for punters, Mr Wright confirmed that casual staff receive no payment for cancelled events.
"Unfortunately, that's just the way it works," Mr Wright said.
To maneuver the skills and staff shortages, Mr Wright said Racing Wodonga had tried to restructure its events service to require fewer staff with responsible service of alcohol certification and training.
"A lot of our staff only come here for one day, so it is hard for us to go through a full recruitment process," he said.
"It got to the point last year where if you had an RSA, we would give you a job for the day because we were just that desperate."
