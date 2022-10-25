The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Racing head Steve Wright says more crowds than staff for Wodonga Gold Cup

AG
By Alice Gifford
October 25 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Racing Wodonga chief executive Steve Wright says he is confident the gold cup will see a strong crowd this year after suffering major disruptions. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Racing Wodonga is struggling to find staff for its gold cup event, a new challenge after losing multiple events to rain and COVID restrictions in the past two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.