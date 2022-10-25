A North East Vietnam veteran turned disability worker has been nominated as a finalist for Victoria's Senior Australian of the Year award.
Wodonga's 2022 Citizen of the Year David Martin OAM, the long-standing chief executive officer of the Murray Valley Centre that provides training to people with disabilities, is one of four nominees for the state honour.
The 73-year-old served in the Australian Army for 21 years and has been an active member of the RSL since 1969.
He received life membership in 2004 and was awarded the RSL Meritorious Service Medal in 2016.
A member and three-time president of the Rutherglen RSL sub-branch since 1985, Mr Martin has been a driving force behind the town's memorial gardens, which tells the story of the community's service and sacrifice through Australia's conflicts.
He has dedicated 20 years to Legacy clubs around Australia, which care for military widows and children, as well as veteran's families.
Mr Martin said the nomination came as a surprise.
"It's great local people are recognised for their efforts and what they do throughout their lives," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"At 73, I feel very honoured that I'm still able to work and assist people where I can.
"When I'm helping people with disabilities, it gets back to dignity. If they're a child or an adult, we're human beings and we have to have dignity.
"Another thing I'm big on within the RSL is dignity in death. I've been successful in getting war graves for soldiers who died 50 or 60 years and making sure they have that recognition.
"The other thing I always speak about is the importance of mentors in your life and I was fortunate in the military that I had three really good mentors as I progressed through. One when I first went into the army, another who was in the training team in Vietnam and the third was a bloke by the name of Jim Bourke who went back and located the remains of the six we left behind in Vietnam.
"It's an honour to be nominated and it's good that the community recognised the contribution I've made and I hope to continue to do it."
Four people are in the running for the each of the award categories which include Victoria Australian of the Year, Victoria Senior Australian of the Year, Victoria Young Australian of the Year and Victoria Local Hero to be announced on Tuesday, November 8, at Government House in Melbourne.
"The nominees are a diverse group of achievers and community contributors," National Australia Day Council chief executive Karlie Brand said.
Winners will join other state and territory recipients as finalists for the national awards on January 25, 2023, in Canberra.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.