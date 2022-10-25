The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Vietnam veteran and disability worker David Martin OAM a Victoria Senior Australian of the Year finalist

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 25 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vietnam veteran, Murray Valley Centre chief executive and Wodonga's 2022 Citizen of the Year David Martin has been nominated as a finalist for the Victoria Senior Australian of the Year. Picture by Mark Jesser

A North East Vietnam veteran turned disability worker has been nominated as a finalist for Victoria's Senior Australian of the Year award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.